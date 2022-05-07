Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Central Pennsylvania Man Caught With Loaded Gun At Airport: TSA
Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Gun Club Assault Suspect Sought In Lehigh Valley

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The man pictured above is wanted for an assault at Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club in Northampton around 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, local police said in a release.
The man pictured above is wanted for an assault at Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club in Northampton around 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, local police said in a release. Photo Credit: Northampton Police Department via Facebook

Know him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in an assault that occurred at a Lehigh Valley gun club.

The man pictured above is wanted for an assault at Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club in Northampton around 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, local police said in a release.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Northampton Police Officer Joseph Britt at (610) 261-0404 or send an email to jbritt@northamptonpd.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.