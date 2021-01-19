KNOW HER? Police Seek ID For Woman Who Stole Cash Left At Northampton County ATM

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman they say stole a stack of cash that had been left at an ATM in Bethlehem Township.

The woman pictured above fled after stealing cash left at the Wells Fargo ATM (3926 Nazareth Pike) around 5:30 p.m. on August 12, Bethlehem Township police said in a Tuesday release.

The cash had been left at the machine by an elderly woman, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Inv. Fox at (610) 419-9646 or email efox@bethlehemtwp.com.

