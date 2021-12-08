KNOW HER? Police Seek ID For Woman Who Climbed Over Front Desk, Stole Cash From Bethlehem Hotel

Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman they say climbed over the front desk of a Bethlehem hotel and ran off with cash.

The woman was captured on surveillance footage when she entered the lobby of the Extended Stay Hotel on Schoenersville Road, moved the plastic barrier on the front desk and climbed over the counter around 4:30 a.m. on July 29, Colonial Regional Police said.

The woman stole cash and other hotel property before fleeing, police said.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to email Officer Gaita at agaita@colonialregionalpd.org or call the CRPD at 610-861-4820. All tips can remain anonymous.

