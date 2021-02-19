Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

KNOW HER? Police Seek ID For Woman Involved In Lehigh Valley Walmart Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman they say was involved in a crash at a local Walmart.
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman they say was involved in a crash at a local Walmart. Photo Credit: Colonial Regional Police Department via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman they say was involved in a crash at a Lehigh Valley Walmart. 

The collision occurred at Walmart on Route 248 in Easton on Feb. 13, Colonial Regional Police said.

The woman was driving a gray Nissan Altima at the time of the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact Officer Epser at epser@colonialregionalpd.org or call the station at 610-861-4820.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.