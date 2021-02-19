KNOW HER? Police Seek ID For Woman Involved In Lehigh Valley Walmart Crash

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman they say was involved in a crash at a Lehigh Valley Walmart.

The collision occurred at Walmart on Route 248 in Easton on Feb. 13, Colonial Regional Police said.

The woman was driving a gray Nissan Altima at the time of the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact Officer Epser at epser@colonialregionalpd.org or call the station at 610-861-4820.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.