Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Gunshots Fired At Easton Home, Police Say

Valerie Musson
100 block of S. 11th Street in Easton
100 block of S. 11th Street in Easton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Several gunshots were fired at an Easton home before dawn Sunday in an apparently targeted attack, police said.

The shooter fired at a residence on the 100 block of S. 11th Street just before 4:20 a.m., Easton Police Inspector John Piperato said in a release.

No injuries were reported, though ballistic evidence was recovered from the scene, Piperato said.

“Based on the information obtained, it is believed that this residence was the target of the gunfire,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact city detectives at 610-250-6780 or the tipline at 610-250-6635.

