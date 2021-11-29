KNOW ANYTHING? Easton Police Probe Thanksgiving Day Shooting

Know anything? Police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day shooting in Easton.
Officers responding to a disturbance in Centre Square heard gunshots near S 3rd and Pine Streets just after 1:50 a.m., Easton Police Lt. Matthew T. Gerould said in a release.
Police found evidence that shots had been fired and located a parked vehicle that had been hit, Gerould said.
No victims were found, according to Gerould, who added that the shooting seemed to have occurred as a result of a nearby fight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact city detectives at 610-250-6645 or use the tip line at 610-250-6635.
