KNOW ANYTHING? Easton Police Probe Thanksgiving Day Shooting

Know anything? Police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day shooting in Easton.

Officers responding to a disturbance in Centre Square heard gunshots near S 3rd and Pine Streets just after 1:50 a.m., Easton Police Lt. Matthew T. Gerould said in a release.

Police found evidence that shots had been fired and located a parked vehicle that had been hit, Gerould said.

No victims were found, according to Gerould, who added that the shooting seemed to have occurred as a result of a nearby fight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact city detectives at 610-250-6645 or use the tip line at 610-250-6635.

