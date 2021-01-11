KNOW ANYTHING? Bethlehem PD Seeks Info On 4 Men Who Stripped Car Parts, Fired Shots At Witness

Police in Northampton County are searching for clues after four men accused of stripping stolen car parts fired over a dozen rounds at a witness who spotted them, authorities said.

Four men were seen driving into the parking lot of Mr. Twister Plumbing (4017 Nazareth Pike) in Bethlehem around 2 a.m. Thursday, township police said.

The men arrived in two vehicles — a Honda Accord, pictured above, and a Honda Civic found to have been stolen out of Phillipsburg an hour prior, police said.

The men stripped the Civic of its rims and parts before removing tools from a different Honda Accord in the parking lot that was found to have been stolen out of Allentown on Dec. 14, police said.

Two of the men were then seen taking turns standing at the road holding handguns to serve as “lookout,” police said.

The men sped off in the first Accord after being startled by a witness, authorities said.

While approaching Nazareth Pike, the front passenger fired four rounds at the witness, authorities said. A few moments later, another passenger fired “at least 13 rounds,” police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the vehicle pictured above is asked to contact Cpl. Jeremy Anderson at 610-814-6461 or janderson@bethlehemtwp.com. Anonymous tips can be made on Nixle.

