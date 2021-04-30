Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Hundreds Of Vehicles Were Left Abandoned On Bethlehem Streets And Tow Yards In 2020, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hundreds of vehicles were left abandoned in Bethlehem streets and tow yards in 2020, police said Friday.
Hundreds of vehicles were left abandoned in Bethlehem streets and tow yards in 2020, police said Friday. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

Hundreds of vehicles were left abandoned by owners in Bethlehem streets and tow yards in 2020, police said in a new report.

Bethlehem traffic officers processed a total of 319 abandoned vehicles last year, the department said Friday.

Seventy-three of those vehicles were left on the streets and had to be towed.

The others, meanwhile, were left throughout Bethlehem’s various tow yards, police said.

Click here for more on abandoned vehicle rules and regulations for the City of Bethlehem.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.