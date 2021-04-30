Hundreds Of Vehicles Were Left Abandoned On Bethlehem Streets And Tow Yards In 2020, Police Say

Hundreds of vehicles were left abandoned by owners in Bethlehem streets and tow yards in 2020, police said in a new report.

Bethlehem traffic officers processed a total of 319 abandoned vehicles last year, the department said Friday.

Seventy-three of those vehicles were left on the streets and had to be towed.

The others, meanwhile, were left throughout Bethlehem’s various tow yards, police said.

Click here for more on abandoned vehicle rules and regulations for the City of Bethlehem.

