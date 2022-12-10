Hit-And-Run Crash At Saucon Square Plaza Leaves Police Seeking Clues

Police are seeking help tracking down the SUV that slammed into the back of a truck at Saucon Square Plaza and sped off during the afternoon on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

A black SUV crashed into the back of a black Mack truck at the plaza around 2:20 p.m., Lower Saucon Township Police said.

The SUV then backed up and drove away, heading south onto Route 378.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage involving the crash is asked to contact Lower Saucon Township Police Department at (610) 759-2200.

Source: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

