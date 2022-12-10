Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Strong Cold Front Will Bring Severe Storms To Region: Here's What's Coming
Police & Fire

Hit-And-Run Crash At Saucon Square Plaza Leaves Police Seeking Clues

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Saucon Square Plaza
Saucon Square Plaza Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are seeking help tracking down the SUV that slammed into the back of a truck at Saucon Square Plaza and sped off during the afternoon on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

A black SUV crashed into the back of a black Mack truck at the plaza around 2:20 p.m., Lower Saucon Township Police said.

The SUV then backed up and drove away, heading south onto Route 378.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage involving the crash is asked to contact Lower Saucon Township Police Department at (610) 759-2200.

Source: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.