GOTCHA! Police Nab Man Wanted In Armed Robbery Of Northampton County Mini-Mart

Valerie Musson
John Andrew Dealbertis IV, 57
John Andrew Dealbertis IV, 57

Police have arrested a man who they say robbed a mini-mart worker at gunpoint last month.

John Andrew Dealbertis IV, 57, held a cashier at gunpoint and demanded cash at Turkey Hill Mini Mart in Wind Gap on Nov. 26, Slate Belt Regional Police said.

Dealbertis was arrested Monday and charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking and carrying a firearm without a license.

He was being held at the Slate Belt Regional Police Department.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

