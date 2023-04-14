Fugitive Brought Loaded Gun To Slate Belt Bar, Cops Say

A wanted man is in police custody for allegedly bringing a loaded firearm to a Slate Belt sports bar, authorities say.

It happened on March 29 at 6:30 p.m., Slate Belt Regional police wrote in a statement. Officers were called to the Scorecard, 130 N. Broadway in Wind Gap Borough, after dispatchers were told a man brought a rifle into the bar.

At the scene, police spoke with 32-year-old Salvatore Caroprese of Pen Argyl, who had "secured the rifle in his vehicle" when they arrived, according to the release.

Officers said Caroprese was legally unable to own a firearm and that he was wanted in Warren County, New Jersey. He was arrested on the warrant and booked at the Northampton County Jail, they said.

While executing a search warrant on his car, police claimed to find a loaded Sig Sauer handgun "with an obliterated serial number," an air rifle, and "numerous rounds of ammunition."

The 32-year-old was then charged with multiple gun offenses, authorities said. He was unable to post $30,000 bail and is due in Northampton County court for a preliminary hearing on April 20, according to legal filings.

