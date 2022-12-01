Felony ID Theft Charges For NJ Man With 7 Verizon iPads In Lehigh Valley Delivery Scheme: PD

A Passaic County man who was found with seven iPads during a delivery scheme involving a bogus Verizon customer service rep in the Lehigh Valley area was arrested and charged with felony identity theft and several other offenses, authorities said.

Officers responding to a fraudulent activity report on the 1800 block of Felicity Lane in Lower Saucon Township met with a victim around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the department said.

The victim told police that she had received a Verizon package in the mail with an Apple IPad Pro that had been fraudulently purchased through her Verizon account number.

She then allegedly got several emails from someone posing as a Verizon customer service rep, police said.

The emails stated that the iPad had “mistakenly been ordered and delivered to her address” and instructed her to leave it on her front porch for a Verizon worker to pick up.

After officers initiated surveillance, Aneury Castillo-Blanco, 32, of Passaic, arrived at the residence around 8:40 p.m., police said.

A follow-up investigation led to his arrest and the execution of a search warrant, where seven iPad Pros were allegedly seized.

Castillo-Blanco was taken to Northampton County Central Booking and charged with felony identity theft, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft by deception, and criminal attempt to commit theft.

Source: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

