Felony Charges For Ex-Lehigh Valley HS Teacher Accused Of Year-Long Sexual Contact With Student

A Lehigh Valley man was working as a high school teacher when he had sex with a 17-year-old student numerous times over the course of more than a year, state police charged.

Eric Michael Hahn, of South Whitehall Township, engaged in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl while working as a teacher at Bangor Area High School starting in October 2019, state police said.

Hahn, 38, engaged in the activity both in and outside of school, police said.

Hahn was charged Thursday with intercourse/sexual contact with a student and corruption of minors, both third-degree felonies.

He was being held at Northampton County Prison on $200,000 bail, police said.

The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office and Bangor Area School District Police also assisted with the investigation, which remains ongoing, authorities said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Trooper Brennan Long at the Belfast barracks at (610) 759–6106.

