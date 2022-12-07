Ex-Fugitive Busted For Selling Narcotics After Fentanyl, Meth Found In Bethlehem Home: Police

An ex-fugitive was arrested Monday after sellable amounts of meth and fentanyl were allegedly found in his Bethlehem home.

Bethlehem Police were responding to an unspecified incident on the 500 block of Carlton Avenue when they saw a “significant amount of narcotics in plain view,” a Wednesday press release said.

They then carried out a search warrant, which turned up distributable amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine, a hydraulic press, packaging materials, a 9 mm semi-automatic firearm, cash, and marijuana, the release said.

Dominic Rhone, 34, was arrested and taken into custody.

Rhone was a former Northampton County Sheriff's Department Fugitive of the Week after missing a drunken driving-related bail hearing in 2013, LehighValleyLive reported at the time.

Rhone was charged with numerous drug distribution and other offenses.

