Easton Police Seek Suspects In Corner Store Stickup

Authorities in Easton are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store over the weekend, according to a release from the police department.

It happened at D&R Market, 698 Northampton Street, on Sunday, March 26, authorities wrote. Two suspects wearing facemasks walked into the shop at 5:15 p.m., displayed a firearm, and demanded cash, police said.

The men left with an undisclosed sum of money, hopped into a getaway car, and fled west on Northampton Street, the release says.

The suspects are described as young men, and the vehicle is said to be a white GMC Terrain with a stolen Pennsylvania license plate, tag number KNL-9451, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Easton police detectives at 610-250-6656.

