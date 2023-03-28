Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Easton Police Seek Suspects In Corner Store Stickup

Mac Bullock
The DR Market, 698 Northampton Street in Easton, and suspect vehicle.
The DR Market, 698 Northampton Street in Easton, and suspect vehicle. Photo Credit: Easton Police Department/Inset: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities in Easton are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store over the weekend, according to a release from the police department. 

It happened at D&R Market, 698 Northampton Street, on Sunday, March 26, authorities wrote. Two suspects wearing facemasks walked into the shop at 5:15 p.m., displayed a firearm, and demanded cash, police said. 

The men left with an undisclosed sum of money, hopped into a getaway car, and fled west on Northampton Street, the release says. 

The suspects are described as young men, and the vehicle is said to be a white GMC Terrain with a stolen Pennsylvania license plate, tag number KNL-9451, according to investigators. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Easton police detectives at 610-250-6656. 

