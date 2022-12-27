Easton Parents Charged With Child Endangerment After Infant's 911 Call, Dad Still At Large: PD

Child endangerment and drug charges have been filed against an Easton couple following a 911 call involving their infant, and the father is still at large, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to an advanced life support call involving a 9-month-old child at 1301 Washington St. in Easton on Monday, Dec. 26, Easton Police said Tuesday.

A follow-up investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at the couple’s apartment that allegedly turned up drugs and paraphernalia.

Charges were filed the following day against the infant’s parents, Hussam Anjum, 30, and Kayla Deemer, 31, for child endangerment and various drug offenses, police said.

While Deemer has been taken into custody, Anjum remains at large, according to police.

Anjum is 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 135 pounds, and light-skinned with black hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Anjum’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Northampton County 911 Dispatch Center at 610-759-2200.

