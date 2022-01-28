Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Drunk Lehigh Valley Man ‘Unleashed’ Bulldog On Woman During Argument: Report

Valerie Musson
100 block of Walnut Street in Freemansburg/Freemansburg Police
100 block of Walnut Street in Freemansburg/Freemansburg Police Photo Credit: Google Maps (Inset: Freemansburg Police Department via Facebook)

A Lehigh Valley man had been drinking when he provoked his English bulldog to attack a woman he was having an argument with and later ignored her desperate pleas for help, LehighValleyLive reports.

Frank Cappetta, 39, is accused of felony aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment, the outlet says citing court papers. 

Police responding to Cappetta's Freemansburg home found the woman bleeding from her forehead with several bite marks and bruises, LVL says.

The victim told police that she had gotten into an argument with Cappetta — whom she knew prior to the incident — when he slammed her head into a kitchen table before encouraging his dog to attack the woman, biting her “viciously” on the arms and legs, the report says.

The woman was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, while Cappetta was being held at Northampton County Jail with bail set at $50,000.

Click here for the full report from LehighValleyLive.

