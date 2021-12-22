Drivers Hospitalized In Lehigh Valley 3-Car Crash

All three drivers were hospitalized Tuesday night following a triple-car crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

The vehicles collided and one of them landed on its side near ShopRite on Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem shortly after 6 p.m., according to the township volunteer fire company.

Crews worked to extricate the driver from the overturned vehicle before transporting all three drivers to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the department said.

A portion of the road remained partially closed following the crash.

Assisting agencies include the Nancy Run Fire and Bethlehem Township Fire Departments and the Bethlehem Township Police Department.

Scroll down for more photos of the crash scene.

