Driver With Warrant Flees After Lehigh Valley Crash: Slate Belt Police

A driver with an active New Jersey warrant fled from police after getting into a crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

Brandon R. Russ, 38, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash near 56 N. Lehigh Avenue in Wind Gap around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, Slate Belt Regional Police said in a release on Monday, July 25.

As officers were on their way to the crash scene, Russ drove off, police said.

A follow-up investigation found that Russ had an active warrant out of New Jersey.

He was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25 and charged with flight to avoid apprehension, obstruction, and other traffic offenses.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.