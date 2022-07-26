Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Driver With Warrant Flees After Lehigh Valley Crash: Slate Belt Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Brandon R. Russ
Brandon R. Russ Photo Credit: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

A driver with an active New Jersey warrant fled from police after getting into a crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

Brandon R. Russ, 38, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash near 56 N. Lehigh Avenue in Wind Gap around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, Slate Belt Regional Police said in a release on Monday, July 25.

As officers were on their way to the crash scene, Russ drove off, police said.

A follow-up investigation found that Russ had an active warrant out of New Jersey.

He was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25 and charged with flight to avoid apprehension, obstruction, and other traffic offenses.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.