Northampton
Northampton

Double Tractor-Trailer Crash Slows Traffic On Rt. 33 In Northampton County; Injuries Reported

Valerie Musson
Pennsylvania state police vehicle
Pennsylvania state police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania state police

At least one person was hurt in a tractor-trailer crash that slowed traffic on Route 33 in Northampton County, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near milepost 5.6 in Lower Nazareth Township during the afternoon on Wednesday, June 29, according to a Twitter post from PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky.

The crash caused intermittent lane closures and affected motorists’ commute into the evening hours, Branosky said.

Injuries were reported in the crash, which involved a southbound and northbound tractor-trailer, according to LehighValleyLive.

The scene was cleared around 5 p.m., Branosky said.

