Police & Fire

‘Distraction Thefts’ Targeting Older Residents On The Rise In Lehigh Valley, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Forks Township Police Department
Forks Township Police Department Photo Credit: Forks Township Police Department via Facebook

Police have issued a warning about “distraction thefts” that have been targeting older residents in grocery store parking lots throughout the Lehigh Valley.

Several residents were victimized at the Giant Food Store and Park Plaza Complex in Forks, the township police department said Monday.

Distraction thieves target older residents by following them around a store or confronting them outside while at their vehicles, police said.

“The suspects use a ruse, for example, telling the victim there is an issue with their tire,” Forks Township police said.

“While one suspect distracts the victim, another suspect steals valuables from the victim’s car or purse.”

The suspects are described as a Hispanic man and woman, police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Detective Friel at 610-438-8122 or send an email to Mfriel@Forkstownship.org.

