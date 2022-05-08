Deep Sinkholes Cause Indefinite Shutdown Of Lehigh Valley Road, Police Say

Several deep sinkholes and crumbling surfaces have caused an indefinite shutdown of a Lehigh Valley roadway.

The sinkholes emerged on Hollo Road west of the Schoeneck Creek bridge in Palmer Township on Thursday, August 4, a release from Lower Nazareth Township said.

Authorities have since issued an indefinite shutdown of the roadway citing “crumbling road surfaces, multiple deep sinkholes, and a compromised culvert.”

Hollo Road between Vanburen Road in Palmer Township and Prologis Parkway in Lower Nazareth are closed to all traffic, Palmer Township Police said.

“We ask travelers to plan accordingly for this closure has the potential of creating traffic congestion,” said police.

