Couple Fired Shots At Bethlehem Sports Bar, Threatened Customers With Gun: Police

Two people who fired shots inside and out of a Bethlehem bar were in police custody as of Saturday, April 9, authorities announced.

Brian, 36, and Judith Saffarally, 35, both of N. 2nd Street in Lehighton, discharged the weapon around 11 p.m. at Big Woodys during a fight on Easton Avenue, Bethlehem police said.

Brian fired a shot, hitting the front window of the restaurant, and threatened customers inside, while Judith fired a shot inside, and threatened customers, police said.

The Saffarallys were found in the parking lot when officers arrived. The gun was recovered at the scene by police, and no injuries were reported from the firing of the weapon.

Brian Saffarally was charged with numerous criminal offenses, including:

PACC 2707.1 - Discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure

PACC 2706(a)(2) - Terroristic Threats

PACC 3304(a)(5) - Criminal Mischief

PACC 6106(a)(2) - Firearms not to be carried without a license

PACC 2705 - Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Judith Saffarally is charged with:

PACC 2706(a)(3) - Terroristic Threats

PACC 2705 - Recklessly Endangering Another Person

PACC 5503(a)(4) - Disorderly Conduct

Both individuals were expected to be preliminarily arraigned this morning. It was not clear how the two were related.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. No additional information will be released at this time.

