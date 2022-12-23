Coroner ID's Lehigh Valley Driver Who Fatally Crashed Into House

Authorities have identified the Lehigh Valley driver who died after crashing into a Northampton County home Thursday night but are still working to figure out exactly how it happened.

Gregory Allen Mertz, 63, of Palmerton, was declared dead at the scene of the accident on Riverview Drive/State Route 145 in Lehigh Township on Dec. 22, Coroner Zachary Lysek said in a statement.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner of death is accidental, he wrote.

Investigators believe Mertz was involved in a two-car accident on the 1100 block just before 9:15 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found one of the cars had hit a house on the street.

The condition of the other driver was not immediately clear Friday evening.

The accident remains under investigation by police, the coroner added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.