Child Luring Incident Involving 10-Year-Old Under Investigation In Bethlehem: Police

Know anything? Authorities in Bethlehem are seeking clues about an alleged child luring incident involving a 10-year-old.

The child was outside in the Annex — the area behind the Easton Avenue Giant — when a white utility van stopped around 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, Bethlehem Township Police said in a release on Friday, July 8.

The driver asked the child if he would like to “go into the van.” The child said no and went inside, and the man drove off.

The driver is described as a balding white man in his 40s or 50s and was wearing a striped red shirt, police said.

Anyone with information or possible surveillance footage of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Powell at 610-814-6409 or email spowell@bethlehemtwp.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.