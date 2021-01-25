Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

Chester County Man Wanted For Swindling Victim Out Of Tombstone, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Gregory Stefan Jr.
Gregory Stefan Jr. Photo Credit: Kennett Square PD

An arrest warrant has been issued for Chester County man wanted for swindling a victim out of a tombstone, authorities said.

The victim had paid Gregory Stefan Jr. in full for a tombstone for a deceased family member in March 2019, according to the Kennett Square Police Department.

As of Dec. 7, 2020, the victim had yet to receive the product, police said.

Stefan was subsequently charged in District Court with deceptive or fraudulent business practices and theft by deception on Jan. 9, 2021, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued Jan. 21 for the aforementioned charges, Kennet Square police said.

Northampton Daily Voice

