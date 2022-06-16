Chase Of PA Man Sought On Felony Drug Charges Ends With Crash Into 2 Police Cars: Report

The high-speed chase of a PA man wanted on numerous felony drug and assault charges ended when he crashed into two police cars, one of them a state police cruiser, LehighValleyLive reports.

Monroe County resident Darius Scott, 44, was taken into custody following the Wednesday, June 15 chase through several townships and charged with several counts of felony drug possession with intent to deliver, felony aggravated assault, and conspiracy, the report says citing court and police records.

Scott sped away from officers who tried to stop him in Mount Pocono before crossing over dividers, parking lots, and sidewalks, ending up in a dead-end road as he rammed a Pocono Regional K-9 vehicle and crashed head-on into a state police car, according to the report.

