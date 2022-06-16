Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Extreme Weather Forecast: Tornadoes, Hail, T'Storms Predicted In PA By NWS
Police & Fire

Chase Of PA Man Sought On Felony Drug Charges Ends With Crash Into 2 Police Cars: Report

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Darius Scott, 44
Darius Scott, 44 Photo Credit: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (https://apps.pa.gov/pbpp/absconders/)

The high-speed chase of a PA man wanted on numerous felony drug and assault charges ended when he crashed into two police cars, one of them a state police cruiser, LehighValleyLive reports.

Monroe County resident Darius Scott, 44, was taken into custody following the Wednesday, June 15 chase through several townships and charged with several counts of felony drug possession with intent to deliver, felony aggravated assault, and conspiracy, the report says citing court and police records.

Scott sped away from officers who tried to stop him in Mount Pocono before crossing over dividers, parking lots, and sidewalks, ending up in a dead-end road as he rammed a Pocono Regional K-9 vehicle and crashed head-on into a state police car, according to the report.

Click here for the full report from LehighValleyLive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.