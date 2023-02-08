Car Stolen At Gunpoint In Lehigh Valley Driveway: Police

A Northampton County driver was parked in his own driveway when a group of men stole his car at gunpoint late on Tuesday, Feb. 7, authorities say.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was outside his house on York Place in Palmer Township at about 7:30 p.m. when three people forced their way into his car, police said in a statement.

Armed with a gun, the suspects tried to force the victim into the backseat of the vehicle, and "a brief struggle ensued," authorities wrote. The victim was able to escape the car before the thieves stole it and fled, they continued.

A short time later, the car was spotted eastbound on Butler Street by Wilson police. The officers chased the suspects through the borough and into the City of Easton, but lost sight of them near 13th and Northampton Streets, police said.

The victim was not seriously injured, and the case remains under investigation, authorities wrote. The stolen car is described as a blue, four-door 2015 Infiniti Q50 with Pennsylvania license plate LLF6195.

To submit a tip, call Detective Sergeant James Taylor of the Palmer police at 610-253-5844, or email jtaylor@palmerpd.org.

