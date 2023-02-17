Burglar Steals $34K In Jewelry From Lehigh Valley Home: State Police

A Williams Township resident was robbed of thousands of dollars in jewelry when a burglar snuck into her home early this month, according to a state police report.

The victim, a 55-year-old woman, told troopers her Pine Valley Terrace home was targeted on the night of Feb. 2 at around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say the burglar used the home's HVAC system to force his way into a second-story window in the rear of the building. Inside, police believe the burglar "disheveled" the victim's belongings before making off with $34,050 in jewelry.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows the suspect drove a silver SUV, believed to be a Kia or a Hyundai, but the suspect themself cannot be clearly seen, troopers wrote.

The investigation is ongoing, state police added.

