Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Burglar Steals $34K In Jewelry From Lehigh Valley Home: State Police

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
PSP
PSP Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania State Police

A Williams Township resident was robbed of thousands of dollars in jewelry when a burglar snuck into her home early this month, according to a state police report. 

The victim, a 55-year-old woman, told troopers her Pine Valley Terrace home was targeted on the night of Feb. 2 at around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say the burglar used the home's HVAC system to force his way into a second-story window in the rear of the building. Inside, police believe the burglar "disheveled" the victim's belongings before making off with $34,050 in jewelry. 

Surveillance footage from the scene shows the suspect drove a silver SUV, believed to be a Kia or a Hyundai, but the suspect themself cannot be clearly seen, troopers wrote. 

The investigation is ongoing, state police added. 

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.