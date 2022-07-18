Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Body Found Off Popular Walking Trail In Lehigh Valley: Report

Nicole Acosta
S Bethlehem Greenway
S Bethlehem Greenway Photo Credit: Google Maps

A body was found off a park trail in the Lehigh Valley over the weekend, LehighValleyLive reports.

The gruesome discovery was made around 8 p.m. Sunday, July 17 when a passerby spotted the unidentified victim's body off the Greenway trail between Hayes and Buchanan Streets in Bethlehem, the outlet says citing local police.

Foul play was not suspected in the person's death, according to the outlet.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

