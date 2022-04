A passerby found a man's body near a skatepark in the Lehigh Valley, LehighValleyLive reports.

The body was found on the South Bethlehem Greenway near the Bethlehem Skateplaza on Steel Avenue around 5 a.m. Monday, April 4, the outlet says citing Bethlehem police.

The man was in his 70s, and his death was not being investigated as suspicious, according to the outlet.

Click here for the full report from LehighValleyLive.

