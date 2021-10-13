Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Bethlehem Police Seek ID For Suspect Seen Stealing More Than $600 In Lowe’s Merchandise

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man seen stealing more than $600 worth of items from Lowe’s in Bethlehem.
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man seen stealing more than $600 worth of items from Lowe’s in Bethlehem. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Dept. via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man seen stealing more than $600 worth of items from Lowe’s in Bethlehem.

The man was caught on surveillance footage exiting the Birkland Place location with wiring, refrigeration coil, fittings and other merchandise around 12 p.m. on Sept. 28, Bethlehem Township police said.

The man then fled as a passenger in a white van, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Ptl. Zielinski at 610-419-4417.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.