Bethlehem Police Seek ID For Suspect Seen Stealing More Than $600 In Lowe’s Merchandise

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man seen stealing more than $600 worth of items from Lowe’s in Bethlehem.

The man was caught on surveillance footage exiting the Birkland Place location with wiring, refrigeration coil, fittings and other merchandise around 12 p.m. on Sept. 28, Bethlehem Township police said.

The man then fled as a passenger in a white van, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Ptl. Zielinski at 610-419-4417.

