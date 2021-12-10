Bethlehem Police Seek ID For Strong-Arm Robbery Suspect

Bethlehem police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a strong-arm robbery.

The suspect, pictured above, carried out a strong-arm robbery on the 1600 block of Stefko Blvd. on Oct. 9, Bethlehem Police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Bethlehem Police at 610-865-7000 or send an email to bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

Scroll down to view additional photos of the suspect.

