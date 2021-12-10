Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Gabby Petito Cause Of Death Revealed
Police & Fire

Bethlehem Police Seek ID For Strong-Arm Robbery Suspect

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Bethlehem police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a strong-arm robbery.
Bethlehem police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a strong-arm robbery. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

Bethlehem police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a strong-arm robbery.

The suspect, pictured above, carried out a strong-arm robbery on the 1600 block of Stefko Blvd. on Oct. 9, Bethlehem Police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Bethlehem Police at 610-865-7000 or send an email to bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

Scroll down to view additional photos of the suspect.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.