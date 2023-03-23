Contact Us
Bethlehem Police Seek Hit-And-Run Suspect

Mac Bullock
The suspect vehicle
The suspect vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/Bethlehem Police Department

Police in Bethlehem are on the search for a suspect vehicle related to a hit-and-run investigation, the department says. 

The truck is described as a black Dodge Ram with an extended cab, model year 1994 to 2001, authorities said. It "appears" to be lifted, riding on a set of after-market wheels and all-terrain tires, investigators added. 

Detectives believe the truck was involved in a hit-and-run accident on the 300 block of West Broad Street at 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 23. 

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Andrew DeFrank at adefrank@bethlehem-pa.gov, or call the department's tipline at 610-691-6660.

