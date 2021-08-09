Contact Us
Bethlehem Man, 18, Used Hammer To Break Into Coach Store At Wind Creek Outlets, Police Say

Moises Orozco, 18, of Bethlehem
Moises Orozco, 18, of Bethlehem Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

A Bethlehem man used a hammer to break glass doors and burglarize the Coach store at the Wind Creek outlets before dawn Wednesday, authorities charged.

Moises Orozco, 18, was seen on surveillance footage using a hammer to force his way into the Coach store at the Outlets at Wind Creek shortly before 4:10 a.m., Bethlehem Police said.

Officers responding to the activated burglar alarm found Orozco holding the hammer and standing by the store’s cash register. He also had several pieces of merchandise with the security tags still attached, police said.

Orozco is also a suspect in a residential burglary that occurred around the same time that remains under investigation, police said.

Orozco will be arraigned on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and possessing instruments of crime.

