‘Be Vigilant:’ Video Shows Brazen Suspect In String Of Northampton County Car Break-Ins

A suspect was caught on video brazenly attempting to break into cars in Northampton County before dawn Thursday.

A RING surveillance video shows the suspect trying to enter vehicles near the Swanson - Old Nazareth Road area of Palmer Township around 3 a.m., police said.

“Cooler temperatures don’t stop criminals from roaming our neighborhoods,” Palmer Township Police said. “Be vigilant and don’t let your guard down. LOCK your vehicle doors and REMOVE all valuables.”

Anyone with additional surveillance footage or information about the break-ins is asked to contact Palmer Township Police.

