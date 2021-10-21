Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

‘Be Vigilant:’ Video Shows Brazen Suspect In String Of Northampton County Car Break-Ins

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A suspect was caught on video brazenly attempting to break into cars in Northampton County before dawn Thursday.
A suspect was caught on video brazenly attempting to break into cars in Northampton County before dawn Thursday. Photo Credit: Palmer Township Police via Facebook

A suspect was caught on video brazenly attempting to break into cars in Northampton County before dawn Thursday.

A RING surveillance video shows the suspect trying to enter vehicles near the Swanson - Old Nazareth Road area of Palmer Township around 3 a.m., police said.

“Cooler temperatures don’t stop criminals from roaming our neighborhoods,” Palmer Township Police said. “Be vigilant and don’t let your guard down. LOCK your vehicle doors and REMOVE all valuables.”

Scroll down to view the full video clip.

Anyone with additional surveillance footage or information about the break-ins is asked to contact Palmer Township Police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.