Arby's Indecent Exposure Incident Leads To DUI Driver's Arrest In Lehigh Valley: Police

A DUI Pennsylvania man who tried getting into a closed Arby's restaurant was arrested after urinating in the parking lot where he exposed himself, police said.

Charles J. Visaggi was unsteady on his feet, was slurring his speech and seemed disoriented while trying to gain entry into the Arby's in Wind Gap last December, local police said.

Slate Belt Regional Police officers found Visaggi at a nearby Wendy's operating a vehicle, authorities said. Visaggi, displaying signs of impairment, was found to be incapable of safely operating a motor vehicle, according to police.

He was taken into custody and transported to Bethlehem DUI Center, where he consented to a legal blood draw. Visaggi's blood contained Clomipramine, Norclomipramine, Gabapentin, and Quetiapine. He was charged with indecent exposure, DUI, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.