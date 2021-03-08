Contact Us
Accused PA Drug Dealer, 23, Rams 2 State Police Cars, Hits Trooper During Chase

Valerie Musson
Pennsylvania State Police
An accused drug dealer from Pennsylvania was charged after allegedly ramming two state police cars and hitting a trooper during a Monday afternoon chase through Northampton County, authorities said.

Taylor McIntyre, of Kunkle Drive in Palmer Township, was alongside a passenger when she fled from state police attempting to arrest her on drug delivery charges around 1:10 p.m., Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a release.

During the resulting chase, McIntyre, 23, rammed into two state police vehicles, struck one police trooper, almost hit another trooper and made contact with a third state police vehicle, Branosky said.

No troopers were injured, police said.

McIntyre was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver and other related offenses, authorities said.

