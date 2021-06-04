Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
6-Car Crash Hospitalizes 1, Shuts Down Route 22 In Bethlehem

Valerie Musson
Pennsylvania State Police
Pennsylvania State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A six-car crash on Route 22 in Bethlehem shut down the highway and sent one victim to the hospital Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes between Route 512 and Schoenersville Road around 3:30 p.m., LehighValleyLive reports citing PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky.

Two of the vehicles went up in flames and another hit the center median, sending one victim to the hospital and injuring several others, Branosky said.

The road was reopened shortly before 5 p.m. following the crash, Branosky said.

