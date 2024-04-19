Philly Man Tried To Steal Construction Truck From Lehigh Valley Worksite, Police Say

Authorities were called about a man in dark clothing trying to enter a construction truck at Riverview and Lehigh drives around 3 a.m., they said in a release.

Police arrived to find an idling van parked on Riverview Drive and spotted a suspect jump over a concrete median on Lehigh Drive, the department said.

He was identified as 27-year-old Shaquan Dahmir Louis of Philadelphia and charged with possession of an instrument of a crime, attempted theft from a vehicle, and criminal mischief, authorities said.

"A search warrant was executed on the van and additional tools were discovered," township police said. "The investigation into additional incidents in other municipalities is ongoing."

