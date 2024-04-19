Overcast 50°

Philly Man Tried To Steal Construction Truck From Lehigh Valley Worksite, Police Say

An attempted theft from a Lehigh Township construction site ended in the arrest of a Philadelphia man on Monday morning, April 15, according to police. 

Lehigh Twp police; Shaquan Dahmir Louis

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh Twp. Police Dept.
Authorities were called about a man in dark clothing trying to enter a construction truck at Riverview and Lehigh drives around 3 a.m., they said in a release. 

Police arrived to find an idling van parked on Riverview Drive and spotted a suspect jump over a concrete median on Lehigh Drive, the department said. 

He was identified as 27-year-old Shaquan Dahmir Louis of Philadelphia and charged with possession of an instrument of a crime, attempted theft from a vehicle, and criminal mischief, authorities said. 

"A search warrant was executed on the van and additional tools were discovered," township police said. "The investigation into additional incidents in other municipalities is ongoing."

