Pedestrian Struck In Easton Hit-Run, Authorities Say

Easton police are asking for the public's help in investigating an early morning hit-and-run on Thursday, Dec. 28. 

Larry Holmes Drive near the intersection with Washington and South 4th streets; Easton police.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Easton Police
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

A pedestrian was struck near on the 300 block of Larry Holmes Drive, near the intersection with Washington and South 4th streets, around 7:20 a.m., authorities said. Police did not describe their injuries. 

The suspect vehicle is said to be a black sedan with likely front-end damage as a result of the crash. Investigators believe the driver fled west on Washington Street. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Easton police at 610-759-2200 or email Officer Bittel at tbittel@easton-pa.gov

