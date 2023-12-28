Pedestrian Struck In Easton Hit-Run, Authorities Say

A pedestrian was struck near on the 300 block of Larry Holmes Drive, near the intersection with Washington and South 4th streets, around 7:20 a.m., authorities said. Police did not describe their injuries.

The suspect vehicle is said to be a black sedan with likely front-end damage as a result of the crash. Investigators believe the driver fled west on Washington Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Easton police at 610-759-2200 or email Officer Bittel at tbittel@easton-pa.gov.

