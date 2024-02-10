Benifield is wanted in Palmer Township on charges of felony rape, sexual assault of a victim under 13, incest, and multiple related counts, according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Court records claim the crimes took place in November 2018.

Investigators believe he may be in or around Macungie or Allentown.

Benifield is described as 5 feet tall and 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information should call Palmer Township Police at 610-759-2200 or submit an anonymous tip via Crimewatch.

