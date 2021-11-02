Support Surges For Family Of PA Mom, 30, Who Died From Heart Attack While 8 Months Pregnant

Support is surging for the family of a Pennsylvania mother of two daughters who suffered from a fatal heart attack while almost nine months pregnant with a son.

Formerly of White Haven, Samantha Ann Cowin of Pocono Lake died after a severe heart attack while pregnant with a son on Feb. 5 at the age of 30.

Born in Lansdale, Cowin was had a passion for helping others and a “generous spirit,” her obituary says.

More than $3,100 had been raised as of Thursday afternoon on a GoFundMe for Cowin and her son’s memorial services.

“Dearest family and friends, it is with sad hearts that we lay to rest my niece Samantha (Manton) Cowin and her unborn baby boy,” wrote fundraiser creators Joann Lowrey and Madison Lowrey.

Any additional donations will be put into a trust fund for Cowin’s two daughters, who are being raised by her sister, Amanda, and husband, Derick, the page says.

In addition to her husband, William Cowin, Samantha is survived by her daughters, Carlee and Cortnee Cowin; sister Amanda; nephews, Emmett and Ethan Cooney; and paternal grandmother, Regina Manton.

“Any donation will be very much appreciated,” the fundraiser says. “Thank you also for all your thoughts and prayers.“

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Us Lay Samantha Cowin and Baby Boy to Rest’ on GoFundMe.

