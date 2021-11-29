Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Support Rises For Beloved Lehigh Valley Man Killed In Thanksgiving Day Motorcycle Crash

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Beloved Lehigh Valley man John Czuba died following a Thanksgiving Day motorcycle crash, authorities said.
Beloved Lehigh Valley man John Czuba died following a Thanksgiving Day motorcycle crash, authorities said. Photo Credit: Facebook/John Czuba

Support is on the rise for a beloved Lehigh Valley man who was killed in a Thanksgiving Day motorcycle crash.

John Czuba, 57, was riding a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle when he swerved off the road and crashed into an embankment near 157 Riverview Dr. in Lehigh Township shortly after 3:30 p.m., police said.

Czuba, of Danielsville, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Lehigh Township Fire Department, Lehigh Township Fire Police, Walnutport Fire Department, Northampton Regional EMS, and NOVA EMS assisted at the scene of the crash, which remained under investigation.

More than $350 had been donated to a fundraiser started for funeral expenses for Czuba, a Freedom High School graduate, former maintenance worker at New Jersey Zinc Company and U.S. Army member, his Facebook page says.

“John G. Czuba died Nov 25th, 2021, Thanksgiving day,” reads the fundraiser, started by Sherry Bender. “It was very unexpected to all his loved ones and friends.”

“During this tragedy and trying time, we are asking for some help covering costs and arrangements…thank you to all who can help.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Helping To Lay John Czuba To Rest’ on Facebook.

