‘Rest Easy:’ Beloved Northampton County K9 Officer ATOS Dies After More Than 7 Years On Force

Skilled and beloved Northampton County K9 Officer ATOS died after spending more than seven years with the force and retiring last year.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of retired Lower Saucon Police K9 ‘ATOS,’” reads a Wednesday morning Facebook post from township police.

The dedicated police pup served with the department from May 2013 until he retired in November 2020. He was imported from France and certified through the National Police Canine Association, according to CrimeWatch.

ATOS and his handler, Officer Steve Kunigus, were known for working as a team in narcotics searches and seizures, demonstrations and a variety of community outreach events throughout the years.

“Rest easy ‘ATOS’ and thank you for your service,” Lower Saucon Township Police said.

