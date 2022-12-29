PA Mom Of 3, CIGNA Director Of Global Social Media Sarah Dudzic Dies At 38

Tributes are pouring in for Pennsylvania mom of three and CIGNA Director Of Global Social Media Sarah E. (Lindsay) Dudzic of Fort Washington, who died on Wednesday, Dec. 21 aged 38.

Born in Bethlehem, Sarah graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School in 2002 before earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University with a dual major four years later, her obituary says.

Sarah later received an MBA from Temple University in 2012 and was employed as a Senior Account Executive for Tierney prior to working with Braithwaite Communications as an Account Supervisor.

Most recently, Sarah started her second tour with Cigna, where she quickly developed a reputation as a social media “rock star” and became the Director and Head of Global Social Media, a self-described “digital mastermind, communicator, and solution creator,” her according to her LinkedIn page.

But Sarah was a “rock star” on the stage as well as behind the screen. She was an incredibly gifted musician who loved to play the upright bass fiddle, trumpet, violin, and saxophone in local marching bands and was even a member of the Hegeman String Band, her memorial says.

Sarah had countless other hobbies, including boating, photography, skiing, traveling, and more.

Above all, however, Sarah loved to spend time with her family and will be forever remembered for embracing her role as a dedicated mother to her three young children, Sammy, 5, Lucy, 4, and Henry, 10 months.

“Her ‘rock star’ status followed her in anything she set her mind to,” reads Sarah’s obituary. “Whether it be devoted wife and best friend, loving mommy, treasured daughter, sister and granddaughter, or friend to many, Sarah embodied the best characteristics of any role she was given.”

In addition to her children, Sarah is survived by her loving husband, Thomas E. Dudzic; parents, Duke E. and Deborah A. (Walter) Lindsay; brother, John Lindsay (Carina); brother, Kevin Lindsay (Adrianna); maternal grandparents, Bruce and Betty (Gross) Walter; nephew and nieces, Miguel, Natalia and Kora; uncles and aunts, Doug and Pat Walter, Micah and Shelly Sadigh, Dottie Narvaez, Rick and Ellie Fenner; cousins, Brian and Mark Walter and Rachel Narvaez; Godparents, “Aunt” Karen Steixner and Uncle Billy Lindsay; mother-in-law, Monica Dudzic; brother-in-law, Timothy Dudzic and his fiancé Courtney Zodrow, and many more.

Tributes poured in from family and friends heartbroken over Sarah’s passing:

Sarah’s funeral was held at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home in Bethlehem on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Contributions can be made in Sarah’s loving memory to Thomas E. Dudzic for their children’s education (5 Petty Circle, Fort Washington, PA 19034).

“It was impossible not to connect with Sarah upon meeting her; she was open and warm, an honest soul,” reads one of the dozens of tributes on Sarah’s obituary. “Knowing Sarah will always be an honor to me…Remembering Sarah will be easy, as her children carry all of her best qualities with them. Sarah, I will miss you. Rest easy.”

