Obituaries

Northampton County Server, 'Sons Of American Legion' Member Thomas Hawk Dies, 26

Valerie Musson
Northampton County native, server and Sons of The American Legion member Thomas Hawk died Nov. 29 at the age of 26.
Hawk was born in Allentown and attended Northampton Area High School. He then worked as a server for several local restaurants, his obituary says.

Hawk was an active member of the Sons of The American Legion in Northampton and also had membership with the local Narcotics Anonymous chapter, his memorial says.

Hawk was passionate about being outdoors, particularly going on hikes and spending time at the beach. He also loved all things Disney, his obit says.

Hawk is survived by his parents, Thomas and Donna (Gray) Hawk; his stepmother, Veronica Hawk; his sister, Ariel Hawk; his brother, Jacob Struss; his stepsister, Ashley Zellner; his grandparents, Thomas Hawk Sr. and Rita Hawk; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Calling hours were held Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Reichel Funeral Home on 21st St. in Northampton.

Donations can be made in Hawk’s memory to Narcotics Anonymous.

“You were like a brother to me,” wrote one friend on Hawk’s memorial page, “someone I looked forward to talking to about everything and anything.”

“I will miss you so much… I love you so much my angel.”

Click here for the full obituary.

