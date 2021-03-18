Northampton County Native, Father Of 2 Justin Lee Gable Dies, 30

Northampton County native and father of two Justin Lee Gable died Monday, March 1 at the age of 30.

Gable was born in Allentown, his obituary says.

He lived in Danielsville with his wife of seven years, Kaitlin M. (Peterson) Gable, at the time of his death.

In addition to his wife, Gable is survived by his parents, Donna Bogert and Leon L. Gable; his children, Jayden Lee and Ivry Rose; his brother Micheal Moyer as well as several other extended relatives and close friends.

"I miss you brother," friend Joe S. writes in Gable's online guest book. "You were not only a wonderful father to you children but a great friend as well."

"It saddens me beyond belief. I have been reminiscing the times we had over the years and it brings a smile to my face. You were a brother to me."

Gable’s calling hours were held March 7 at the O'Donnell Funeral Home in Allentown.

