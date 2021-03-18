Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Obituaries

Northampton County Native, Father Of 2 Justin Lee Gable Dies, 30

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Northampton County native and father of two Justin Lee Gable died Monday, March 1 at the age of 30.
Northampton County native and father of two Justin Lee Gable died Monday, March 1 at the age of 30. Photo Credit: Facebook/Justin Gable

Northampton County native and father of two Justin Lee Gable died Monday, March 1 at the age of 30.

Gable was born in Allentown, his obituary says.

He lived in Danielsville with his wife of seven years, Kaitlin M. (Peterson) Gable, at the time of his death.

In addition to his wife, Gable is survived by his parents, Donna Bogert and Leon L. Gable; his children, Jayden Lee and Ivry Rose; his brother Micheal Moyer as well as several other extended relatives and close friends.

"I miss you brother," friend Joe S. writes in Gable's online guest book. "You were not only a wonderful father to you children but a great friend as well." 

"It saddens me beyond belief. I have been reminiscing the times we had over the years and it brings a smile to my face. You were a brother to me."

Gable’s calling hours were held March 7 at the O'Donnell Funeral Home in Allentown.

Click here for the full obituary. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.