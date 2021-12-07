Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

Obituaries

Northampton County Musician, Warren Surveyor Andrew Rushin Dies At Age 41

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Northampton County musician and Warren surveyor Andrew J. Rushin died at his Mt. Bethel home on July 5. He was 41.
Northampton County musician and Warren surveyor Andrew J. Rushin died at his Mt. Bethel home on July 5. He was 41. Photo Credit: Facebook/Andrew Rushin

Northampton County musician and Warren surveyor Andrew J. Rushin died at his Mt. Bethel home on July 5. He was 41.

Born in East Stroudsburg, Rushin attended Bangor High School, where he graduated in 1998, his obituary says.

Rushin worked as a surveyor for PS&S in Warren, NJ, and enjoyed playing the guitar, snowboarding and cooking in his free time, according to his memorial.

Rushin is survived by his parents, Eugene "Buzz" and Diane K. (Kupiszewski) Rushin; sister, Janene Phillips; brother, Chris Rushin, husband of Nichol; two nephews Carter Rushin and Addison Phillips; niece, Brooke Rushin, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Rushin’s visitation was held July 10 at Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Lillian Lane in Bangor.

Donations can be made in Rushin’s memory to AWSOM Animal Shelter (3129 Godfrey Ridge Drive, Stroudsburg, PA 18360).

“[Andrew] had a big heart and was very caring and helpful,” reads a tribute on Rushin’s memorial page. “He will be sorely missed by many.”

Click here for the full obituary.

