Northampton County Mother Of 2, Dental Assistant Theresa Winelander Dies, 27

Northampton County mother and local dental assistant Theresa Marea Winelander died March 11 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. She was 27.

Born in Easton, Winelander graduated from Bangor High School in 2011 and went on to attend Northampton County Community College, her obituary says.

Winelander worked as a Dental Assistant at Stroudsburg Family Dental and was known for her love of mermaids, her memorial says.

She was also passionate about spending time with her family and friends, including the “Brat Pack,” according to her obituary.

Winelander is survived by her mother, Theresa J. "Fanny" Rowe; daughter, Kinsley Kale Hester, son, Derek W. Ackley; companion, Kyle Dale Hester and many other relatives and close friends.

The memorial will be held March 20 at 3 p.m. at the East Bangor Fire Company Social Hall, 30 E. Central Ave in East Bangor.

Contributions in Winelander’s name can be made to her children, her children, Derek and Kinsley, (4 Lillian Lane, Bangor, PA) or the American Cancer Society.

